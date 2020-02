In high school basketball, Bismarck High earned a sweep against St. Mary’s on the road on Feb. 13.

In the highly-anticipated girls’ game, one point separated Bismarck and St. Mary’s at the half. However, in the second 18 minutes, Bismarck opened a lead and was able to hang on for a 51-46 victory.

In the boys’ game, Bismarck coasted to win, 98-64.