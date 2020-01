The Mandan Boys nearly pulled off their most impressive win of the season, taking the defending champs in Jamestown to the buzzer.

Mandan held a five-point lead at the half, led by the inside play of Elijah Klein.

But off a missed free throw, Dane Carlson had a chance to win the game with a three, but it hit back iron, and the Braves falling 66-64.

Earlier, the girls took care of business against the Blue Jays, winning by a score of 68-58.