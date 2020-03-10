HS Boys Basketball: Regionals in full swing

Region 6:
Our redeemers pulls out the win 54-46 against TGU
Drake Anamoose wins a close one 56-54 against Bishop Ryan
Rugby runs away with this one 71-36 against Berthold
Nedrose squeaks past MLS 56-53
Region 5:
Flasher wins a nail bitter 52-50 against Underwood
New Salem-Almont wins 55-44 over Garrison
Region 7:
Hazen is able to grind it out 77-67 over Beach
Beulah wins easily 69-41 over Glen-Ullin Hebron.
Region 8
New Town wins 59-48 against Ray
White Shield wins 51-44 over Kenmare
Powers Lake wins 63-47 over Trenton
North Shore Plaza beats Divide County 55-41