HS Boys Basketball: Regionals in full swing

Local Sports

Region 6:

Our redeemers pulls out the win 54-46 against TGU

Drake Anamoose wins a close one 56-54 against Bishop Ryan

Rugby runs away with this one 71-36 against Berthold

Nedrose squeaks past MLS 56-53

Region 5:

Flasher wins a nail bitter 52-50 against Underwood

New Salem-Almont wins 55-44 over Garrison

Region 7:

Hazen is able to grind it out 77-67 over Beach

Beulah wins easily 69-41 over Glen-Ullin Hebron.

Region 8

New Town wins 59-48 against Ray

White Shield wins 51-44 over Kenmare

Powers Lake wins 63-47 over Trenton

North Shore Plaza beats Divide County 55-41

