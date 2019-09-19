HS Cross Country: Injuries slowing down Bismarck High

Bismarck High is not quite where they want to be and part of that is because of injuries.

The Demons are still without one of their top runners, Juan Flores.

Despite the loss, Bismarck High is still ranked in the top five in the state.

As far as individual runners, Sean Korsmo is their top guy. He’s ranked No. 2 in the state and recently the junior won the Rusty Bucket and finished second at the Anderson/Stavn Meet.

“If you want to start winning meets and being successful individually,” Korsmo said, “you first have to be successful as a team.”

The next meet for the Demons is Friday at the Becki Wells Invite.

