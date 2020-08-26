HS Cross Country: Majettes looking to improve on 4th place finish at state

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Minot High Girls Cross Country team is looking to carry last year’s success into this season.

“I’m really excited honestly, we’ve all been working really hard and I’ve been training all summer and I am just looking forward to this season as a senior,” adds Brooke Keller.

“I’m really excited, I think we have a good group of girls that are moving and I think it’s going to be a good season,” tells Maliah Burke.

Head Coach Carla Wahlund is going into her 5th season with the team and she returns 24 runners. Coach Wahlund lost 11 seniors from last season but she hopes some of the younger girls will step up.

“A lot of encouragement, a lot of positive feedback to them and the older ones that we do have on the team, they are doing that as well. Also with that confidence-building, they will gradually keep moving up as they should,” explains Head Coach Carla Wahlund

The Majettes Cross Country team won the WDA last season and they know if they want to repeat hard work and dedication will be key.

“Each practice we have to come into practice just giving it our all, working hard each day, and contributing to each individual best efforts and we will take it as it comes,” declares Coach Wahlund.

“We have to get faster everyday with our practices, everyday we are just going to have to keep working harder to get to where we want to be in WDA and state,” declares Burke.

“Sticking to working hard and really making sure to put in those miles and pushing through all of our hardships in the run,” tells Keller.

The Majettes ultimate goal is to improve on their 4th place finish at state but Coach Wahlund also wants the girls to improve their pace.

“Just seeing that progression of their times and also when we race granted each course is different but just improvement in their times, that gives them confidence so in the end, we can really shine,” says Coach Wahlund.

The Majettes travel to Mandan on September 4th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Northwoods League

WDA Boy's Tennis

WDA Boy's Soccer

Trinity Staff Testing

Sturgis Cases

Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Coleman Corn Maze Opening Soon

LIFE HACKS: MOVING

LIFE HACKS: MOVING LIVE

Robert One Minute 8-25

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20am Forecast 8-25-20

NDC AUG 25

Century Football

Battle of the Badges begins

More Testing in Burleigh County

K9 Officer Titan

Bismarck Boy's Soccer

Surrey Football

Monday, August 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Kindergarten Orientation

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss