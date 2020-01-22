HS Dance: Legacy Saberettes having ‘best season ever’

In high school competitive dance, the Legacy Saberettes are fine-tuning their moves as they prepare for the state tournament this weekend.

The Legacy Saberettes are hard at work in the cafeteria. They say this year is the best they have ever done.

“We came closer as a team than the past three years I’ve been on the team,” Jordyn Betz said. “I feel like positivity has been the key.”

Legacy has eight dancers on the varsity roster, which means they will compete in the Class A small division at state.

“If we have eight girls that are ready to dance varsity,” said head coach Katie Parker-Riccio, “we have eight. If we have 15, then we’ll take 15. I anticipate that we are going to have a much bigger team next year because we will have quite a bit of sophomores and stuff moving up.”

Legacy, like all the other teams at state, will have to perfect four routines. One in jazz, hip-hop, kick and pom.

“It’s very serious,” Saige Klipfel said. “We still have fun, but it’s very serious. There is pressure. You just want to do good. Do your best at State.”

Unlike most sports that only crown one champion, in dance Legacy has a chance to win a state title in each category. They feel hip-hop is their best shot.

“Hip-hop right now,” Klipfel said. “Which is surprising because in past years it hasn’t been our strongest, but this year it’s just gotten so much better.”

Legacy hopes to make the finals in every category, which would be a first in program history, so they have to key in on the details.

“Making sure that we hit our moves real sharp in every routine,” Betz said. “Make sure we stay together and breathe all as one.”

The State competition starts Friday, Jan. 24 and runs through Saturday. The girls leave on Thursday.