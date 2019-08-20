HS Football: Aspects of transitioning from 9-man to 11-man

In high school football, this fall, the biggest storyline you should be concerned about are the teams that moved up from 9-man to 11-man Class A. KXMB Sports spoke Shiloh Christian and New Salem-Almont-Glen Ullin about what challenges this represents.

The first change is obvious. Instead of having nine players on the field, these schools will now have 11.

“I think it’s a good move,” Shiloh Chrisitan head coach Funnon Barker said. “It gives us a chance to get a few more kids on the field. It’s always good when you give the opportunity for kids to play.

“There are some adjustments, obviously, when you add those guys to the field and on defense and in the secondary and just things like that and on the offensive line,” New Salem-Almont-Glen Ullin head coach Steve Kleinjan said.

Which affects a team’s depth.

“You’re basically taking your two best backups and putting them on the field to begin with,” Barker said. “It’s affects you in that manner, but really that puts in the same boat. Everyone in “A” struggles with depth. That’s just the reality of playing in that division.”

But everything will not be completely new. Former 9-man region mates Shiloh Christian, New Salem and Richardton-Taylor-Hebron will continue to be rivals in Region 4.

“Certainly makes it easier on the coaching staff,” Barker said. “Although, I’m sure they are going to change somethings moving up to 11-man as well. Anytime you can keep some of the rivalries you had in 9-man I think it makes the season and the games a little more exciting for the kids.”

“We know they are some really good teams in this league,” Kleinjan said. “We know that we are the new team in and inexperienced in the 11-man game. So we are just going to chip away and keep after it and get better.”

Players are also going through the change and they do not seem worried.

“On the line,” senior lineman Adam Morman said, “we don’t really do much different. We are just adding two more guys. We just have a little more help blocking. When we were younger, we saw the older kids play 11-man, so it’s not different for us we’ve seen 11-man.”

“As long as you can run the ball and throw the ball,” senior quarterback Jaden Mitzel said, “I think it doesn’t matter. I think we are a competitive team. We’ve been in the weight room lately. I think we will be good.”

The 9-man and 11-man Class A season start Friday.