Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

HS Football: Beach looks for second playoff upset

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Beach Buccaneers Football Team, who earned a surprising win on the road last week against Central McLean. Now in the quarterfinals, they will face Linton HMB.

If you’re looking for the most impressive performance in the opening round of the 9-man playoffs, it would be hard to overlook the way Beach dominated in their 8-0 win over Central McLean.

“I didn’t think it would be just one score that would win it,” says head coach Mike Zier. “Because things tighten up in the second half. But really, really proud of the kid’s effort, offensively and defensively.”

Despite the struggle to move the ball for both teams, Beach knows that this was their best defensive performance of the season.

“It was a great team game, you know what I mean?” senior Gage Swanson says. “We all played great as a team. We did our jobs. We didn’t try to do anybody else’s. We just worked good as a team.”

It hasn’t that easy for the Buccaneers this season. Many players point towards their 52-14 blowout loss at home to Kidder County as a learning experience, which provided a moment for the team to come together.

“After Kidder County, I think everyone looked at each other in the locker room, looking at ourselves and saying we’re a much better team than this,” says junior Blake Van Horn. “We’re all really good friends and if we call someone out, they’re not mad at us, it just brings everyone together.”

Beach’s only other loss was to Linton HMB, the team they play Saturday. Numerous injuries didn’t make the game close, but players say it’s a clean slate come playoff time…

“It’s a different season,” Swanson says. “The teams are better, every little thing counts. The fumbles matter, the interceptions, the penalties. Everything matters more.”

“You know, we’re a grinder,” says Zier. “That’s the way our team is. We grind it out and we play four quarters and do the best we can.”

The rematch between Beach and Linton HMB is set to kickoff at 2 p.m. Saturday in Linton.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

DARE

Thumbnail for the video titled "DARE"

Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Injury Crash"

Haunted House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haunted House"

Expressway Bridge Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expressway Bridge Crash"

Cyber Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Update"

MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU"

MAYSA Rink Leak

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAYSA Rink Leak"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Nursing Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Home"

Legare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legare"

Veterans Voices: Brett Wold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Brett Wold"

Why is it called Arctic Air?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why is it called Arctic Air?"

House Sorting

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Sorting"

Linton HMB Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Football"

Price is Right

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price is Right"

Chick-Fil-A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chick-Fil-A"

Suicide Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention"

Turtle Mountain Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain Football"

Shiloh Christian Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Football"

Bismarck High Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Football"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge