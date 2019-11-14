HS Football: Beulah 1 win from Class AA state title

In Class AA football, the Beulah Miners are coming off of a 15-7 win over Valley City. Now, they face the only team they lost to this season: Hillsboro-Central Valley.

Head coach Jim Dooley is pleased with how his team has responded to adversity all year and will use that experience to avenge their earlier season loss.

“I don’t think we get very emotionally down when things go poorly,” says head coach Jim Dooley.

“I think instead we kind of say, okay, here’s what happened, here’s what we need to do to fix it. We have a job to do, let’s go do it, and so that’s a good one to have.”

The Class AA championship game will kick off at around 3 p.m. Friday at the Fargodome.