HS Football: Beulah hopes to make 3rd Dakota Bowl appearance

The Beulah Miners are trying to get back to Fargo for the first time since 2015.

For a team like Beulah, staying the course is the way you can describe the team getting ready to host a semifinal playoff game for the first time in many years.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to host playoff games here,” said Cade Steffan.

“And so it’s pretty nice not having to travel, and just being able to get some sleep.”

That rest was earned from a perfect regular season, but unlike their record, the performances have been far from perfect. Especially in a game the Miners were down 28 points to St. Mary’s at home.

“You can read poems and books about fighting back,” head coach Jim Dooley said.

“But, boy, I don’t know if you’re going to get a lot of life experience than actually going through that where you’re that down and, I mean, shoot, we were two points away from it being a running clock.”

Beulah ended up scoring 29 unanswered points. This was a clear turning point in the season. The win proved to themselves that they can stay calm under pressure, a trait they’ll need ahead of their rematch with Valley City.

“They’ve had a lot of practice, they’re going to be a better team,” said Korey Rueb, “but we’ve also gotten better throughout that.”

“Just because we’ve played them earlier in the year, and we’re fortunate to come away with a win, that first game is really meaningless,” said Dooley.

For many of these seniors, it’s impossible to miss their desire to get Buelah back to Fargo.

“Ever since that 2015 game, that night I’ve always told myself that I want to be there,” Steffan said.

“So, these past four years, hopefully, we can do it, and I’ve got good faith that we can do it.”

Beulah and Valley City officially kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday.