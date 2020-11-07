HS Football: Bishop Ryan looking to make it to State for the second year

The Bishop Ryan Lions came back to beat the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks 19-7, giving them their 2nd straight trip to the semi-finals. Now it’s the team that beat them in Fargo last season that stands in their way of a second straight Dakota Bowl appearance.

The Bishop Ryan Lions pulled off a comeback win against Shiloh Christian after they locked in on the defense.

“Our Defense played really great, we gave up I think 180 yards somewhere in that range,” tells Head Coach Roger Coleman. “So although they scored early on us when we had that turnover, we just battled through the adversity and our defense really stepped up big and didnt allow anymore scores from them.”

Head Coach Roger Coleman credits halftime adjustments sparking a big second half running attack led by Jaxon Feller as key to their victory.

“Upfront our kids won and the coaches in the box, we made a little adjustment at halftime and went kind of away from what we’ve done alot and that scheme really paid off for us and we broke some big runs that way,” explains Coach Coleman

“I mean they open up all the holes for me and they get those big pushes for me to do my thing and I just got to thank them for that,” tells Senior Running back Jaxon Feller

“Coach Zeece pushed us this week to just dominate, low pad level and great steps, “says Johannsen. “I think he is a big part of the reason that our O-Line was so powerful and so good in the run game

Now the Lions face a farmilar foe in Langdon, the team that beat them 42-14 at State last season.

We havent forgot about that loss since last year and its been in the back of all of our heads, we have a little chip on shoulders since the beginning of the year and we wanted that shot at them and we get it so its show time,” declares Johannsen

“Its always nice to get a little bit of revenge and to have that extra fuel to push you and hopefully take a dub,” exclaims Feller.

Although the Lions are excited to get a revenge game, they know it will be a tough task slowing down the Romfro twins in the backfield.”

“Be very aggressive especially going after their quarterback, he is the premiere player in the state and super fast but we got to send guys after him and not let him stand back there or find gaps to run through,” adds Coach Coleman. “He is a really electric player and any play could be a touchdown with him.”

But The Lions are looking to pound the rock with Jaxon Feller to hopefully open up the passing game.

Kickoff is set for tomorrow at 2 in Langdon