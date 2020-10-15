HS Football: Bishop Ryan prepares for another title run

The Bishop Ryan Lions Football Team secured the two-seed in Region 3, but the Lions are gearing up for their revenge tour during the playoffs.

Early this year, the Lions took a two-point loss to Dickinson Trinity but Head Coach Roger Coleman adds they were missing key players due to the return to play guidelines.

“I think the big thing is just getting all of our guys back and being able to practice every day and being healthy and being ready to go,” adds Coleman.

After that loss the Lions went on a three-game winning streak, then they met up with their rival the Velva Aggies and lost by four. Coach Coleman says the team made way too many errors.

“You can’t turn the ball over against really good football teams and we did that in our own red zone which led directly to touchdowns,” explained Coleman. “We hurt ourselves with penalities so whenever you’re playing a great football team, you have to play near perfect and we didn’t do that. So I think that’s something we will strive for in the playoffs.”

“A couple of turnovers that were huge and some plays that were toss-ups and we felt like we could have won and that would have made the game,” said quarterback Nick Sanders.

Coleman adds the younger players are stepping up big on the line.

“They are looking pretty good together and that first game we didn’t have three guys that start so we weren’t sure again but now they have all found their role and playing well together,” said Coleman.

“Last year we lost pretty much our whole line and we had some big shoes to fill but these younger kids have definitely stepped up and contributed to our success,” said Sanders.

The Bishop Ryan Lions motto all year long was to get back to Fargo. That journey starts next week when they play Killdeer.

“Their quarterback is very athletic and makes a lot of plays mainly running the ball so that’s going to be the focus on defense,” said Coleman.

“They’re definitely a run-heavy team so we just need to read our keys and stop the run,” exclaimed Sanders

But the Lions are striving to improve day by day.

“We just need to bring it all together and just come in every week and grind every practice and grind every game and just do our best,” explained Wide Receiver Bryson Elm.

The Lions travel to Garrison on Friday.