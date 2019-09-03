HS Football: Bismarck High looks to rebound on the road

Live Now
In high school football, the defending Class AAA state champs — Bismarck High — are in regroup mode after they suffered their first loss in two seasons.

On Friday, Bismarck lost to West Fargo Sheyenne 35-14. This also marked the first time since 2010 that Bismarck High has dropped their first game of the season.

The good news is Friday’s game was not a conference game and does not impact their playoff chances.

Many doubters will say this might be a sign of things to come, but the Demons will look to prove the naysayers wrong.

“Our goal as a team is just keep working hard,” senior Thomas Colby said. “Work in the summer and work in the season and try to get better every day.”

Bismarck will try to earn their first win of the season this Friday on the road against Grand Forks Red River

