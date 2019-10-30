HS Football: Bismarck High ‘tuned out naysayers’ to earn West’s No. 2 seed

The Bismarck Demons football team is back in the state playoffs.

While that is something that feels like it happens every year, this year was different.

Bismarck got off to an 0-2 start, but when conference play started they went 5-2, picking up key wins against Mandan and Minot to secure the No. 2 seed out of the West.

“I think it’s a credit to our kids and credit to all of our guys that kind of hung in there and didn’t listen to the naysayers and kept fighting all the way through it,” Gibson said.”

Bismarck faces West Fargo at 4:30 p.m. at the Bowl on Friday.