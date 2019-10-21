HS Football: Bowman Co. a dangerous team for the playoffs

The Bowman County football team dominated down the stretch winning their region and earning the No. 4 seed in the Class A State playoffs.

The Bulldogs of Bowman County reeled off seven straight wins with a potent offense that could be one of the best in the state. Head Coach Todd Frie said it’s their versatility that makes them dangerous.

“We do a lot with our pace,” said Frie.

“Offensively, we can go no-huddle, we can slow it down. Snap the ball with two seconds to go on the play clock. And it’s all about rhythm on the offensive side. Obviously, it starts a lot with our quarterback.”

And that quarterback is senior Jacob Svihovec, who leads an offense that averages 33 points in all of their wins. But if you ask Svihovec, he thinks its the other side of the ball, that has led the charge.

“I think our defense. Our defense has been outstanding these past few weeks,” Svihovec said.

“And if we can continue to keep on our defense, it gives our offense more motivation and throughout the whole game it just keeps us going.”

Svihovec is not wrong about the defense. They give up just over 10 points per game this season. One of those games resulted in a loss: the opener against Oakes, a game where Bowman learned a lot about themselves.

“Ultimately it came down to the last play,” said Frie.

“We had an onside kick and a throw to the endzone and it didn’t work, and we lost by four. But since there, the guys have really stepped up.”

Frie said that applies especially to the underclassman on the team.

“They want to make us better, because if they know if we’re doing good, then they get playing time,” senior Nate Boehm said.

“So it really helps that we have energy behind us in the lower classes.”

“We know if we stay healthy, we can compete with a lot of good teams,” said Frie.

“And that’s our goal as we move forward.”

Bowman’s matchup with Kenmare/Bowbells/Burke Central is Saturday at 1 p.m. MST.