HS Football: Bowman County scoring big points despite small roster numbers

In Class A, after their opening-round performance, many might consider Bowman County the most impressive team.

The No. 4 overall seed for the state tournament defeated Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke 52-0.

We cannot forget, Bowman County graduated 14 seniors and nine of those were defensive starters.

Bowman County might have one of the smallest Class A rosters in the state, so every player must be ready to step in at a moment’s notice.

“We’re very limited on numbers,” head coach Todd Frie said. “On any given night, we’ve been dressing 24 kids, 25 kids on the sideline. We know that every player is on play away from playing. That’s just the reality of who we are.”

Bowman County’s game with Bishop Ryan is set to kickoff at 1:30 p.m. MST.