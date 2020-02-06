HS Football: Bryant headed to MSU-Moorhead

Shiloh Christian senior Will Bryant is headed to MSU-Moorhead.

The offensive lineman missed the 2019 season with an injury. During the signing, Bryant said what stood out about the school was the competition aspect. He said the best will get to play and he is looking forward to competing and earning some playing time.

He also talked about the moment he knew he would sign at MSU-Moorhead.

“The coaching staff for me,” Bryant said. “Their offensive line coach drove all the way down from Moorhead to make a special visit to see me and once that happened I knew that was the right fit and the right place for me. I seem to just fit in well with them. I really like the atmosphere and family vibe I got from the team.”

Bryant is the first football player from Shiloh Christian this year to sign a scholarship to play football.