HS Football: Bryant headed to MSU-Moorhead

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shiloh Christian senior Will Bryant is headed to MSU-Moorhead.

The offensive lineman missed the 2019 season with an injury. During the signing, Bryant said what stood out about the school was the competition aspect. He said the best will get to play and he is looking forward to competing and earning some playing time.

He also talked about the moment he knew he would sign at MSU-Moorhead.

“The coaching staff for me,” Bryant said. “Their offensive line coach drove all the way down from Moorhead to make a special visit to see me and once that happened I knew that was the right fit and the right place for me. I seem to just fit in well with them. I really like the atmosphere and family vibe I got from the team.”

Bryant is the first football player from Shiloh Christian this year to sign a scholarship to play football.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

ND Native Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Native Vote"

3 Headed to UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Headed to UMary"

Will Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Bryant"

UMary Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Signing"

Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Flood Insurance Hike

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Insurance Hike"

Kids Area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Area"

Discovery on the Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Discovery on the Go"

Emmons Co Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Co Flooding"

Emmons Co Flood Insurance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Co Flood Insurance"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/5"

Ward Co Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Tax"

New Town Rec

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Rec"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/5"

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & Warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Mostly sunny & Warm"

UMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMC"

How Is Hoarfrost Made?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Is Hoarfrost Made?"

High School Basketball 2.4.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 2.4.20"

Jack Steckler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jack Steckler"

St. Mary's Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Boys Bball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge