HS Football: Central McLean eager for playoff experience

The Central Mclean Football team will host a playoff game for the first time in seven years.

For co-head coach Kevin Dockter, it’s been about improvements. Every year over the past three seasons, the Central McLean Cougars have seen their win total go up. This year, high expectations were met.

“You know, with changing regions again and playing teams we hadn’t played before, I had hoped we’d be in the position we are so,” said Dockter.

“They’re just so excited to be playing at home, and to be playing at this time of year.”

The Cougars feature a powerful running attack as well as a hard-hitting defense that registered four shutouts this season.

“It gets everybody amped up,” senior Ty Snyder said.

“If you just see a teammate run someone over, that just gets me amped up and I’m pretty sure it gets everybody else, and that just makes us want to keep going.”

But as the postseason begins, practices ramp up for the big game on Saturday.

“Well I think you have to be a lot more assignment sharp,” Dockter said.

“Everybody has to mentally know what’s going on and do their job. And I just think it’s a different level of concentration that’s necessary.”

It’s not just coach Dockter who is in a different mindset, it’s the players as well.

“Regular season, you lose, you pick yourself back up and you carry on,” said senior Kayden Hornberger.

“But this is our last ride. We put it all out there in our last game so.”

“There’s a lot more pressure on the line,” Snyder said.

“A lot more stake so we have to come to practice focused up cause if we lose, we’re done.”

For the Cougars, they face the Beach Buccaneers which will guarantee a heavy-weight matchup.

“And their physical, and they are well-coached,” said Dickter.

“And you know, we’re going to have to definitely rally to the ball and tackle.”

Central McLean kicks off their matchup with Beach at 2 p.m. Saturday.