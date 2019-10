The Century Patriots claimed the WDA title on Oct. 25.

Century defeated Bismarck High, 20-10. Century will be the No. 1 seed for the West for the state tournament. Bismarck will be the No. 2 seed for the West for the state tournament.

Over at Legacy, the Sabers need a win and help to make the playoffs. Legacy did their part defeating Minot, 29-19. However, they did not get help from Williston as they fell to Minot, 41-0.