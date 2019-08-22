HS Football: Century ‘not thinking’ about last play of last year’s state championship game

Last year, the Century Patriots came up four yards short of winning the Class AAA state championship.

Century lost to Bismarck 21-16 on the last play of the game. A loss that late is heartbreaking. It’s a moment that the players probably will not forget.

Cade Feeney, who was last year’s starting quarterback, was asked if he still thinks about what happened on that last play.

“Thinking about it,” Feeney said rhetorically, “I really haven’t. A lot of the guys after the game they were ready for next year. It’s been like that this whole summer. They’re ready to get back into football season.”

Century opens the season Aug. 30 at Fargo Davies.