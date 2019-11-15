HS Football: Century on cusp of historic season

The Century Patriots are one win away from completing a remarkable season.

A win on Friday against West Fargo Sheyenne in the Class AAA state championship game would give the Patriots an undefeated season, which would be their first in school history. The win would also mean that Century went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the state. So there is a lot on the line for the Patriots on Friday.

“Really just focus,” Reidinger said.

“I have to take it one game at a time, but we’ve really been focused these last couple of weeks. We know that if we want to win it. We have to stay focused and we have to be able to try to meet our goal at the end of the year and that’s to win a state title.”

The state title game is scheduled to kick off at around 6:40 p.m.