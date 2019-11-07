HS Football: Century one win from 4th finals trip in 5 years

In Class AAA, to the Century Patriots who are getting set for a rematch of Mandan in the semifinals.

The Patriots are coming off of a 23-7 win over Fargo South, a game where they struggled to score in the red zone.

Coach Ron Wingenbach said they have to improve there as well as sustain drives if they want to beat Mandan, a team they know is dangerous from any part of the field.

“Number 80 poses a threat to anybody,” said Wingenbach.

“You know, we got to make sure we know where he lines up, but I’m really impressed with their tailback. Quarterback’s done an outstanding job this year. So they’ve got a lot of weapons in a lot of different places.”

“We just got to play our football that we’ve been playing all year,” said senior Skyler Reidinger.

“We got to score early, have tight defense, and we should be able to come out with a win.”

The Patriots look to remain perfect when they kick off against Mandan at 7 p.m. Friday.