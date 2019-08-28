HS Football: Century sees breakout year for Anderson twins

This season Century looks to make it back to the Dakota Bowl and the Anderson twins are expected to key roles in that journey.

Grant Anderson is a multi-dimensional running back.

“We used him a tailback,” head coach Ron Wingenbach said. “We used him in the slot — a lot of different ways. I would hope that we are going to use him again in that particular fashion again this year.”

Jace is the starting strong safety.

“The one thing about Jace is he’s gained a lot of confidence since the end of last year,” Wingenbach said. “He had a great track and field season and hopefully that carries over into this fall.”

This year, each expects to help out on both sides of the ball. And their competitive drive does not end after practice.

“Who’s the better twin,” Grant said. “Who’s the faster twin? Who’s the bigger one? A lot of wrestling matches.”

“I always tell everyone I’m [faster] because we have never actually raced each other in the same race,” Jace said.

But most surprising is what the twins do not compete over: who’s better at video games.

“My little brother has an X-box,” Grant said, “but Jace and I don’t play X-box like that.”

“Just not a real big interest in playing video games,” Jace said. “Sometimes we get into a little more fights involving that.”

They are more concerned with seeing each other succeed.

It’s a surprise to people when we say we’re related,” Grant said. “It’s kind of cool because people would never guess because we don’t look anything alike. It’s fun to see how he does and see how he succeeds.”

“When he’s on the field he knows that I have his back,” Jace said, “when I’m on the field I know he has my back.”

Century’s first game of the season is Friday in Fargo against Davies.