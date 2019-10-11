HS Football: Century to play 2 games in 3 days

The Century Patriots football team will play two games in three days starting on Monday, Oct. 14.

On Monday, Century will travel to Jamestown. Then, the Patriots will turn around play at Dickinson on Wednesday.

Many years ago, there was a WDA Play-in game between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds on Tuesdays. Then the winner of that game would go on to play the No. 1 seed in the east on that Friday, so that was two games in four days.

“What we have been doing all year plays into what we will see in either game,” assistant coach Rod Breitbach said, “We’re not going to see a lot of new stuff that we have to prepare for.”

Another issue with playing two games in three days is player health. KXMB Sports asked assistant coach Breitbach if he was going to rest players if Century was able to build a big lead against either team, and he said that is the plan every week.

“It’s a matter of coaches sometimes burning the midnight oil trying to get the video to the players,” Breitbach said. “I think Tuesday will be a short practice. Just give the kids their feedback and go play the game.”

Century is currently undefeated at 6-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state.