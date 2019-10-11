Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

HS Football: Century to play 2 games in 3 days

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Century Patriots football team will play two games in three days starting on Monday, Oct. 14.

On Monday, Century will travel to Jamestown. Then, the Patriots will turn around play at Dickinson on Wednesday.

Many years ago, there was a WDA Play-in game between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds on Tuesdays. Then the winner of that game would go on to play the No. 1 seed in the east on that Friday, so that was two games in four days.

“What we have been doing all year plays into what we will see in either game,” assistant coach Rod Breitbach said, “We’re not going to see a lot of new stuff that we have to prepare for.”

Another issue with playing two games in three days is player health. KXMB Sports asked assistant coach Breitbach if he was going to rest players if Century was able to build a big lead against either team, and he said that is the plan every week.

“It’s a matter of coaches sometimes burning the midnight oil trying to get the video to the players,” Breitbach said. “I think Tuesday will be a short practice. Just give the kids their feedback and go play the game.”

Century is currently undefeated at 6-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Snow and Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow and Homes"

Mall Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mall Open"

_Century Football_

Thumbnail for the video titled "_Century Football_"

HS Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Soccer"

Friday, October 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, October 11th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

K9

Thumbnail for the video titled "K9"

Nothing like a ride in a sports car in the middle of a blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nothing like a ride in a sports car in the middle of a blizzard"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/11"

Snow Continues For Most Of The Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Continues For Most Of The Day"

Bullying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bullying"

Century vs Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Legacy Volleyball"

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Volleyball"

Vaping Products

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping Products"

Not Usual Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not Usual Weather"

Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Class A Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Legacy"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

Fuel the Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fuel the Fight"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge