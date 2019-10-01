HS Football: Century’s Cade Garcia having breakout year

The Century Patriots Football team is undefeated on the season at 5-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state.

While we all know about the talented senior Cade Feeney, it is another Cade — Cade Garcia — that has had a surprising year.

“The Patriots added some beef to their backfield this year with Cade Garcia.

“It’s going well right now,” Garcia said. “We’re working really hard and we are trying to get the job done.”

The junior running back leads the conference with 10 touchdowns this season.

“It’s a lot more than last year,” Garcia said. “I’ve been working hard trying to get what I want and I’ve been working for it.”

Garcia’s quick rise is surprising because he spent most of his time last year at the junior varsity level.

“The JV coaches helped us work hard and get better every single week because we had to play against the varsity players last year,” Garcia said. “Last year’s team worked really hard against us.”

But his head coach, Ron Wingenbach, said he was not shocked.

“His footwork,” Wingenbach said. “I think if you watch him play football is outstanding in that respect. We certainly like him in the red zone.”

Coach Wingenbach said the team knew they had something special in Garcia, especially with the work he put in this offseason.

“This offseason,” Wingenbach said, “he worked hard in the weight room. He attended numerous camps and really perfected his craft. It’s all coming to fruition and hopefully, we can just keep improving.”

Friday is homecoming for Cade Garcia and the Patriots. They face Mandan at 6:30 p.m.