HS Football: Century’s Cade Garcia having breakout year

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Century Patriots Football team is undefeated on the season at 5-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state.

While we all know about the talented senior Cade Feeney, it is another Cade — Cade Garcia — that has had a surprising year.

“The Patriots added some beef to their backfield this year with Cade Garcia.

“It’s going well right now,” Garcia said. “We’re working really hard and we are trying to get the job done.”

The junior running back leads the conference with 10 touchdowns this season.

“It’s a lot more than last year,” Garcia said. “I’ve been working hard trying to get what I want and I’ve been working for it.”

Garcia’s quick rise is surprising because he spent most of his time last year at the junior varsity level.

“The JV coaches helped us work hard and get better every single week because we had to play against the varsity players last year,” Garcia said. “Last year’s team worked really hard against us.”

But his head coach, Ron Wingenbach, said he was not shocked.

“His footwork,” Wingenbach said. “I think if you watch him play football is outstanding in that respect. We certainly like him in the red zone.”

Coach Wingenbach said the team knew they had something special in Garcia, especially with the work he put in this offseason.

“This offseason,” Wingenbach said, “he worked hard in the weight room. He attended numerous camps and really perfected his craft. It’s all coming to fruition and hopefully, we can just keep improving.”

Friday is homecoming for Cade Garcia and the Patriots. They face Mandan at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Monday, September 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babies"

Road construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road construction"

YHF Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF Flu"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/30"

A Cold And Soggy Forecast With A Warm-Up On The Horizon

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Cold And Soggy Forecast With A Warm-Up On The Horizon"

Weekend Snow in Montana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekend Snow in Montana"

Mandan Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Tennis"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Hwy Patrol Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hwy Patrol Crash"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-29-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-29-19"

Bishop Ryan Cross Country

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Ryan Cross Country"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Heart River Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart River Update"

HS Cross Country

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Cross Country"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

Marijuana Banking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marijuana Banking"

Robert Suhr Forecast 9-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr Forecast 9-28-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss