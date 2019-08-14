HS Football: Dan Smrekar reacts to new St. Mary’s field being named after him

This fall, St. Mary’s will debut their new football stadium called Our Lady of Victory Stadium and the field will be called Dan Smrekar field.

This will be Dan’s 42nd season leading St. Mary’s. He took over as head coach in 1977. The stats only go back to 1975 and our best guess at his career record is 258-163.

When I asked Dan how he felt about having the field named after him, he joked, “They named it after my dad.”

“I don’t know how I feel,” Smrekar said. “It’s going to sound cliche, but it’s not. I’m honored. It’s not a real big deal to me, but it’s very nice to be recognized for something. Longevity, I’m not sure longevity deserves anything.”

The first game on Dan Smrekar field will be a rematch of the Class AA state championship which was against Fargo Shanley on Aug. 30.