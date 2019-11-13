HS Football: Dream season continues for Kidder County

The Kidder County football team continues its historic season.

This Friday, Kidder County will play for the 9-man state championship for the first time in school history.

Offensively, this is a team that is balanced. Coach Jack Biesterfeld said they are running the ball and throwing the ball at around 50 percent each.

“That’ll keep teams honest and we have kids that can catch that ball too and we are pass blocking well,” head coach Jack Biesterfeld said.

“It’s something we have doing mainly, probably, for scoring but we’ve made some big plays in the pass game.”

Kidder County looks to win the school’s first-ever state title on Friday when they face Cavalier at 9:10 a.m. at the Fargodome.