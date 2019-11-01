HS Football: Grant County-Flasher looks for different result in rematch with Kidder County

The Grant County-Flasher football team, who pulled off a major upset on the road against Ray-Powers Lake.

Now, they shift their focus to Kidder County, who they lost to earlier in the season 36-0.

The Storm believes this week will be a different story. They credit a tough region they play as a way to prepare for the postseason.

“We had a tough game against Kidder County,” says head coach Jamie Krenz. “They just took it to us from the get go. We just decided that we needed to own it.”

“I think it’s a lot of good practice going throughout the year playing good teams,” says senior Joey Leingang. “Because when you get to playoffs, you have a lot more experience. Definitely makes you work harder, knowing you have to play hard teams.”

Grant County-Flasher and Kidder County kick off in Steele on Saturday at 2 p.m.