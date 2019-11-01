Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

HS Football: Grant County-Flasher looks for different result in rematch with Kidder County

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
HS FBall- Grant County-Flasher will play ironman football_72969630

The Grant County-Flasher football team, who pulled off a major upset on the road against Ray-Powers Lake.

Now, they shift their focus to Kidder County, who they lost to earlier in the season 36-0.

The Storm believes this week will be a different story. They credit a tough region they play as a way to prepare for the postseason.

“We had a tough game against Kidder County,” says head coach Jamie Krenz. “They just took it to us from the get go. We just decided that we needed to own it.”

“I think it’s a lot of good practice going throughout the year playing good teams,” says senior Joey Leingang. “Because when you get to playoffs, you have a lot more experience. Definitely makes you work harder, knowing you have to play hard teams.”

Grant County-Flasher and Kidder County kick off in Steele on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

DARE

Thumbnail for the video titled "DARE"

Haunted House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haunted House"

Cyber Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Update"

MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Nursing Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Home"

Legare

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legare"

Why is it called Arctic Air?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why is it called Arctic Air?"

House Sorting

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Sorting"

Linton HMB Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Football"

Price is Right

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price is Right"

Chick-Fil-A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chick-Fil-A"

Suicide Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention"

Turtle Mountain Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain Football"

Shiloh Christian Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Football"

Bismarck High Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Football"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Emmons Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Water"

Blue Pumpkins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Pumpkins"

Veterans Voices: Floyd Wells

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Floyd Wells"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge