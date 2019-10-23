HS Football: Grant County-Flasher looks to pull first-round upset

The Grant County-Flasher football team enters the 9-man football playoffs as the No. 4 seed in Region 4.

The Storm looks to pull the upset over a tough Ray/Powers Lake team.

The Storm may be a four seed, but they are playing their best football. After losing at home to Kidder County, Grant County-Flasher turned it around in a big way.

“We had four days to get ready for Linton,” said head coach Jamie Krenz.

“We weren’t going to make any excuses and we had a great week of practice, and it showed on Saturday when we went down there and got a big win against an undefeated Linton team that was third in the state.”

The final was 44-0 against a team considered one of the favorites for the state title. The players could sense they were at the top of their game.

“I think that was the best mental game we’ve had all year,” junior Connor Ottmar said.

“We came in focused and we were ready to play.”

Now it’s playoff time, where the Storm are using this week of practice to build off their marquee win.

“We’re pretty multi-dimensional,” said Krenz.

“Defensively, we’ve been playing a lot better. Obviously getting a shut out against Linton so that’s been a big improvement on the defensive side.”

This is also the first time the Storm are in the postseason in five years.

“Just a lot of teamwork,” senior Joey Leingang said.

“We stuck together over the season and I think we all pushed each other to get better and I think that’s why we made playoffs, is just a lot of teamwork.”

So what is the plan to pull off a second straight big-time win?

“I think we just got to stick to our basics and keep doing what we’ve been doing,” said Leingang.

“Don’t change really much because once you start changing stuff then it’ll mess up more”

“We’re going to have to hold our own up there,” Krenz said.

“And then we’re going to have to make some plays.”

Grant County-Flasher’s game against Ray/Powers Lake kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday.