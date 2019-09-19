HS Football: Hazen views smaller size as strength

As a contending football team this season, the Hazen Bison feel they have a mental advantage over other teams in Class AA.

The Bison from Hazen know they are not the biggest team, but what some think is a weakness this team believes is one of its strengths.

“I kind of feel when teams are scouting us, they are kind of like, oh, they’re tiny, not as big as we are,” says senior Tyson Vaninwagen. “We can just talk down on them and come out there and slap them in the face, but no. We’re not like that. We’ll come back and hit them in the mouth.”

The players believe winning at the mental level is half the battle. As for head coach Bret Johnsrud, he knows his team’s success will come from more than just confidence.

“I would just say the understanding and the fundamentals of our defense right now is clicking,” Head Coach Bret Johnsrud. “But our offense isn’t too far behind because it’s kind of the same thing. A lot of the same guys are back from last year, so it’s just cleaning up the stuff we needed to clean up.”

“We’re not working on so much the little things because most of these guys have kind of picked that up,” says senior Isaac Doll. “So we have been able to work on more of our advanced, more complex stuff.”

While experience is never a bad trait for any team, the Bison also have a lot of skill players on this team.

We also have speed on our side, which is nice too,” Doll says. “Some teams have bigger dudes so we can just reach, get around them and get to the outside and get going.”

All Hazen needs is a little spark to get the team going.

“Getting together as a team, hyping ourselves up, in a good way at least,” Vaninwagen says. “And then saying our prayer, going out on the field with our mind right onto them.”

For Hazen, one size does not fit all in their eyes. They just hope that it’s the right formula for a Class AA state title.