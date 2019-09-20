HS Football: Health, depth are Beulah’s strengths ahead of match up No. 1 Hillsboro-Central Valley

This is a big week for the Beulah Miners. They have a chance to upset the No. 1 team in the State: Hillsboro-Central Valley Beyond this game, the Miners are figuring out the makeup of their team.

For the Beulah Miners, wins are nice any way you can get them. However, head Coach Jim Dooley knows the season really starts when region play begins against Hazen on September 27th.

“I think our approach has been to get some more guys in the game,” says Head Coach Jim Dooley. “Try to develop some depth, and I think that’s one part that we still would like to improve.”

Dooley has a wide mix of youth and experience this year. He plans to use the first four games as a litmus test to find the right mix of starters for later in the season.

“We just have to stay healthy,” Dooley says. “I see a lot of similarities in this team in some of our past teams that were really successful.”

But it’s not just finding the right players that can bring Beulah a title.

“Trying to get them reps and teaching them that you’re doing what’s right,” senior Tryston Miller says. “And the stuff that you do to be a better athlete in your position.”

Players credit the preparation in the offseason towards making sure that everyone stays on the field.

“We have a lifting program in the summer,” says senior Corey Rueb. “Come in three to five times a week. We had agility on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Just come in so there’s a lot of training and strengthing our bodies.”

Health and depth are two factors that if they go right can see the Miners playing in Fargo by the mid-November.

“You know we were going to better than week one,” Dooley says. “But so is our opponent, and everyone’s going to be making some progress. Especially with a four-game non-region schedule, it really doesn’t matter where you start. It’s going to be how you finish and finishing strong.”

Buelah will have home-field advantage as they face the No. 1 Hillsboro-Central Valley tomorrow.