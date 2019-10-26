HS Football: Isaiah Huus’ emergence for Bismarck High

When the year started, Isaiah Huus did not think he would see much varsity time.

“No,” Huus said. “I thought I would have to work my way in and show them.”

But as the season progressed, Coach Mark Gibson decided to shift players around and that opened up a spot in the backfield.

“To be honest with you,” Gibson said, “We put some guys into some position and they did not pan out. That’s your job as coaches to get the right pieces together.”

Isaiah has taken advantage of the situation. In eight regular-season games, Huus has over 1,100 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns.

“I just had to work hard and adjust to the plays and build a bond with the players,” Huus said.

Huus’ emergence is a bit of surprise after he transferred from New Salem.

“They’ve been awesome,” Huus said.

“They’ve been welcoming. They’ve helped me out this whole way. They’ve been great.”

Huus is running over the myth that 9-man players cannot compete at the Class AAA level.

“It’s still running between the tackles,” Gibson said.

“It’s still running hard and it’s still tackling. Those are things that are still basic no matter what level you play.”

Bismarck plays Century at 7 p.m. for the WDA region title. The winner will get the No. 1 seed for the Class AAA playoffs.