HS Football: Kidder Co. ready to unleash explosive offense in first-round playoff matchup

Kidder County comes into the postseason with a 7-1 record and earned the No. 2 seed out of Region 4, they will get a home game for the second consecutive year.

Kidder County’s offense has been explosive this season. Five times they have scored 50 points or more.

Ahead of this game, Kidder County knows what they have to do to earn a win.

“Our offensive line has to play hard,” running back Isaiah Harter said.

“Our running backs keep running hard so I’m not worried about that, but our [defensive ends] also have to stay on their side of the field and play really good.”

Kidder County hosts Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, the No. 3 seed out of Region 3, on Saturday.