HS Football: Kidder Co. ready to unleash explosive offense in first-round playoff matchup

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kidder County comes into the postseason with a 7-1 record and earned the No. 2 seed out of Region 4, they will get a home game for the second consecutive year.

Kidder County’s offense has been explosive this season. Five times they have scored 50 points or more.

Ahead of this game, Kidder County knows what they have to do to earn a win.

“Our offensive line has to play hard,” running back Isaiah Harter said.

“Our running backs keep running hard so I’m not worried about that, but our [defensive ends] also have to stay on their side of the field and play really good.”

Kidder County hosts Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, the No. 3 seed out of Region 3, on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Grant Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Co"

Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Football"

Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Veterans Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Event"

McKenzie Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "McKenzie Co"

Connecting Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecting Veterans"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Rise from Ashes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rise from Ashes"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23"

MAFB

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB"

Pumpkin Turned Boat!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Turned Boat!"

Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/23"

Wednesday: Decreasing Clouds & Cool Daytime Highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Decreasing Clouds & Cool Daytime Highs"

Better Choices, Better Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Better Choices, Better Health"

How Does Frost Form When The Temperature Is Above Freezing?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Does Frost Form When The Temperature Is Above Freezing?"

High School Volleyball 10.22.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.22.19"

Rolla PC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rolla PC"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Ranch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ranch"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge