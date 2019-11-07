HS Football: Kidder County enjoying historic season

In 9-man football, Kidder County is in the midst of a historic season. Advancing to the semifinals is the furthest they have ever been and while they are excited for what they have accomplished, they want to go further.

This poster hangs in the halls of Steele-Dawson Elementary School. The words define what Kidder County hopes for the rest of the season.

“The first time in school history with the football team getting this deep in the playoffs,” said Jack Biesterfeld.

“The school, the kids, the town everyone’s pretty excited.”

In the quarterfinals, Kidder County had the tough task of beating region for Grant County-Flasher for the second time this season.

“Saturday,” Biesterfeld said. “I had a lot of nerves going into that, the same with the kids, too. We’ve been in the playoffs before and we are trying to treat it like one more playoff game.”

Although the Wolves were successful, the team did experience some injuries. The players say during practices they work with different personnel so they can be ready for any situation.

“We experienced some injuries in this game,” said quarterback Jonah Harter.

“We were kind of worried, but I knew that we had the backups to come in and do their jobs because that’s what they practice. We practice different scenarios.”

Now, Kidder County faces arguably their toughest test: The No. 2 team in the QRF Rankings: Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page.

“Very good team,” Harter said.

“They give good reads. They have a great back. He just came off a really good game. They’re going to be hyped up at their home field, but I think we can take them.”

What gives the players the most pride, is knowing that they made the community proud.

“You could really tell that our community is really getting into it,” Harter said.

“They have the heart that we do. It makes us feel so much better when we have a community like that to come to support us.”

Kidder County’s game with Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page is Saturday at 2 p.m.