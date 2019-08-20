HS Football: Kidder County excited to have key player back after two-year absence

Kidder County is definitely a sleeper team to watch in the newly formed Region 4.

Along with a core group of eight players returning. A big weapon that will be available for Kidder County is the head coach’s son, Ty Biesterfeld. The 6-foot-3 tight end will be a major target on offense and a big run stopper on defense.

The rising senior missed all of last year with a shoulder injury.

“He did have a shoulder surgery from baseball,” head coach Jack Biesterfeld said. “Actually sliding into home plate, so he wasn’t able to play last year. He’s one of our bigger kids and looking to be a senior leader and I know he’s excited to get on the field again. He hasn’t been on it for two years.”

Kidder County opens their season at home on Friday against South Border.