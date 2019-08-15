HS Football: Kidder County returns boatloads of experience

Kidder County could be one of the scariest teams in the state.

Depth is the keyword to associate with Kidder County. They return eight players that saw significant playing time on a team that advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

Behind center will be junior all-region quarterback Jonah Harter and coach Jack Biesterfeld is looking for Jonah to take more of a leadership role.

“[Jonah] really came into taking over about game four and then took us into the playoffs,” Biesterfeld said. “So him coming back as a junior should be very helpful this year.”

Kidder County opens the season Aug. 23 at home against South Border