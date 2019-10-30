HS Football: Kidder County running past the competition

In 9-Man football, Kidder County is back in the quarterfinals after they picked up a dominant win in the first round of the playoffs.

Kidder County took care of Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 36-8.

This week, they face Grant County-Flasher, a team that pulled off arguably the biggest upset in the 9-man playoffs when they knocked off No. 3 overall seed Ray-Powers Lake.

Earlier this year, Kidder County defeated Grant County, 36-0. Since Kidder County is the higher seed, they get another home playoff game.

“It’s been a hard road all the way here,” senior running back Parker Hager said.

“Our line and everything else has been keeping us in line. Our running backs run hard and everything else falls into place.”

Kidder County and Grant County-Flasher will kick off in Steele at 2 p.m.