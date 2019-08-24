HS Football: Kidder County’s blow out win highlights Week 1 of 9-man, Class A

The first week of high school football is in the books for 9-Man and Class A.

In 9-Man, Kidder County scored in the most impressive win. The Wolves defeated South Border, 62-0.

In the first upset of the season, region favorite Napoleon-Gackle Streeter lost to Grant County-Flasher, 30-24.

In Class A, Shiloh Chrisitan won their first game in 11-man history. The Skyhawks got the better of Harvey, 34-6.

Also in Class A, Southern McLean opened their season with a win. The Roughriders defeated South Prairie, 34-6.

Dickinson Trinity came up short against Bishop Ryan, 34-12.