HS Football: Legacy ready for showdown with Bismarck High

After a 42-0 victory over Jamestown, the Legacy Sabers looks to be clicking on all cylinders.

This was Legacy’s best game of the season since the Sabers opened the year with a 43-0 win over Grand Forks Central in Week 1.

Right now, the Sabers are 2-2 overall — along with six other teams in the WDA. In conference play, they are 1-1.

On Friday, Legacy faces Bismarck, who is tied with Century for the top spot in the West.

Legacy really is working on cleaning up the little things.

“A lot of gang tackling,” Keagan Woodbury said. “Working with each other and not fighting against each other, offensively and defensively, just working as a team. If someone makes a mistake, bring them up don’t push them back down. Just try to get them up. Next play mentality.”

Legacy and Bismarck face-off Friday at 7 p.m.