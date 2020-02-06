HS Football: Legacy sends 3 to U-Mary

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Legacy High School football team had three players commit to the University of Mary.

Linebacker Cooper Glenn, defensive lineman Josh Haag and quarterback Rhett Clements all inked their names to play college ball. All three players said they loved the facilities. They said the coaches were outstanding and they said it felt good to stay close home.

Glenn, Haag and Clements will not be the only Sabers on campus. There are currently five Legacy alumni wearing blue and orange.

“When I told [Coach Bagnell] I committed,” Haag said, “he was obviously pretty happy. He’s a really good coach. He was really happy for me just to get the decision out of the way and move on with my life.”

“I think the visit [at U-Mary] was really good,” Clements said. “I really like all the coaches there. Some of the guys in the program that I know already, I’ve been talking to them. It just seems like a really good program and the right choice for me.”

“The facilities were a lot nicer than a lot of the schools I toured too,” Glenn said. “The strength and conditioning program is really good. I feel like they will get me to my best ability.”

With the three Legacy players signing today, the number of Sabers at U-Mary will be at eight.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

ND Native Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Native Vote"

3 Headed to UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Headed to UMary"

Will Bryant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Bryant"

UMary Signing

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Signing"

Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Flood Insurance Hike

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Insurance Hike"

Kids Area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Area"

Discovery on the Go

Thumbnail for the video titled "Discovery on the Go"

Emmons Co Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Co Flooding"

Emmons Co Flood Insurance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emmons Co Flood Insurance"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/5"

Ward Co Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Tax"

New Town Rec

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Rec"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/5"

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & Warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Mostly sunny & Warm"

UMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMC"

How Is Hoarfrost Made?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Is Hoarfrost Made?"

High School Basketball 2.4.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 2.4.20"

Jack Steckler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jack Steckler"

St. Mary's Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Boys Bball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge