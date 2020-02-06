HS Football: Legacy sends 3 to U-Mary

The Legacy High School football team had three players commit to the University of Mary.

Linebacker Cooper Glenn, defensive lineman Josh Haag and quarterback Rhett Clements all inked their names to play college ball. All three players said they loved the facilities. They said the coaches were outstanding and they said it felt good to stay close home.

Glenn, Haag and Clements will not be the only Sabers on campus. There are currently five Legacy alumni wearing blue and orange.

“When I told [Coach Bagnell] I committed,” Haag said, “he was obviously pretty happy. He’s a really good coach. He was really happy for me just to get the decision out of the way and move on with my life.”

“I think the visit [at U-Mary] was really good,” Clements said. “I really like all the coaches there. Some of the guys in the program that I know already, I’ve been talking to them. It just seems like a really good program and the right choice for me.”

“The facilities were a lot nicer than a lot of the schools I toured too,” Glenn said. “The strength and conditioning program is really good. I feel like they will get me to my best ability.”

With the three Legacy players signing today, the number of Sabers at U-Mary will be at eight.