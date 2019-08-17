HS Football: Linton Coach Tanner Purintun receiving great early reviews

In 9-man football, Linton-HMB hopes that missing the playoffs last year was a fluke.

After winning their first three games, Linton only won once in their last five contest and ended the season with a 4-4 record overall and a 2-4 mark in region play.

This year, Linton named Tanner Purintun as the new head coach. The players are learning a new system, and so far the new ball coach is receiving great reviews.

“I like him,” senior wide receiver and defensive back Chandler Nagel said. “He brings a lot of intensity and I think that’s what we need with a good core of guys and I think he’s really good for us. Practice [has changed] everything is called different. I like the change though, I really do.”

Linton starts their season on the road Aug. 23 against Strasburg-Zeeland.