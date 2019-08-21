HS Football: Linton-HMB embracing new offensive strategy

Linton-HMB is two days away from their first game of the season.

This is a team that is hungry to make the playoffs after missing the postseason a year ago.

First-year head coach Tanner Purintun is dealing with a young team…he only has four seniors, but behind those upperclassmen he has 11 juniors. Purintun is installing a new offense. He needs those juniors and seniors to pick up the scheme fast.

“It’s a lot of learning,” Purintun said. “We have a good group of juniors and seniors that are stepping up and being leaders. When you have upperclassmen that are ready to take on that role it makes things a lot easier.”

Linton-HMB travels to Strasburg-Zeeland on Friday.