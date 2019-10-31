HS Football: Linton-HMB playing for each other

The Linton HMB football team, who won their opening-round playoff matchup against Surrey, now faces a revamped Beach team in the quarterfinals.

A lot of things went right for the Lions last week. Especially in the run game with junior Trey Jacob, who had a banner day in Linton HMB’s 28-12 win over Surrey.

“Our offensive line stepped up in a huge way,” says head coach Tanner Purintun. “And Trey stepped up in a huge way and 308 yards and four touchdowns kind of speak for itself.”

In the moment, Jacob knew that this is the performance his team needed.

“You’re not playing for yourself,” junior Trey Jacob says. “You’re playing for your whole team, and your seniors. So I mean, it feels really good to do something for the team.”

The Lions earned themselves another week of practice with the win. The team has a work-horse mentality that these players say defines Linton HMB.

“All our players go hard, I think,” says senior Jaden Bosch. “Every single play, every time we can, no matter what, 100 percent. Nobody ever gets down. We’re mentally ready, and physically ready, we’re just ready to go.”

The Lions face the Beach Buccaneers in the quarterfinals, a team they beat 28-8 in the regular season.

“They’re a physical team,” says Jacob. “I mean we went out there the last time and it was all physical run game. I mean it was just line against line.”

The seniors on this team also got a taste of their first playoff win, something you can guarantee no Lion will be talking about this week.

“We have higher goals than that,” Purintun says. “And so we’re just focused on the next week and the next game, and we’re not thinking about anything else. Just focused on Beach.”

Linton HMB’s home game against Beach will kick off at 2pm this Saturday…