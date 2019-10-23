HS Football: Linton HMB prepares for playoff opener

Linton HMB Football has been one of the most dominant teams in 9-Man this season.

However, they stumbled towards the end, losing to Grant County Flasher 44-0.

The Lions have had a strong balance between pass and run, and feature a defense that shut down playoff teams like Kidder County and Beach throughout the year.

“Our expectation is to make a deep playoff run and try to win that state title,” says head coach Tanner Purintun.

“It’s not easy. A lot of things got to go our way. But if we keep working hard and improving every day, I think we can be right there.”

Linton HMB faces the Surrey Mustangs Saturday at 2 p.m.