HS Football: Linton-HMB’s Lucas Schumacher returns to lead already potent offense

The Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock football team is off to a hot start at 3-0 and the offense is only getting better after their star quarterback, Lucas Schumacher, returned from injury.

After a dominant win over Kidder County, the Lions of Linton HMB are riding high. This was the first game back for Lucas Schumacher under center, which is a jolt to an already potent offense.

“The guys just feed off his energy at practice,” says head coach Tanner Purintun. “He goes every rep at practice 100 percent. Everything’s game speed, and I think that’s why he’s having success.”

Schumacher was dealing with an injury to his throwing hand and it’s been difficult for the talented QB to stay on the field.

“It was frustrating right away,” quarterback Lucas Schumacher says. “I’ve had many injuries. But being able to come back and getting a win and brought my confidence back up.”

His teammate Chandler Nagel is excited to catch passes from Schumacher. Nagel was filled in at quarterback until Lucas was cleared to play. Despite the high scoring, Nagel is always looking at places the offense can improve.

“We need to work a little bit on the run blocking,” says wide receiver Chandler Nagel. “But when we have time to pass, I think we’re not going to be able to be stopped. Plus, when we get our run blocking down and we can run the ball too, it’s going to be great.”

As for coach, he knows the start is only a step in the quest for a title.

“You don’t win state championships in September,” Purintun says. “You know we’re 3-0 and that’s nice, but we got a long ways to go, and if we start to get complacent, our season can turn south in a hurry. We’ve got to keep building on what we’ve done so far, and stay hungry and stay humble. And I think if we continue to take steps forward, we’ll be alright.”

Linton returns to action on Sept. 20 when they host Napoleon.