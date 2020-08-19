HS Football: Magicians look to return to playoffs under new head coach

The Minot High Magicians look to return to the playoffs under a new head coach.

“Very excited for it, I think we’re a very pumped up and ready to go and we have high expectations on how the year will go,” said junior running back Hunter Ruzicka.

“It’s awesome to be able to be out here with our friends and family, hopefully, we can all go out and play hard and have fun,” added senior running back Chase Burke.

The Minot Magicians have a new signal-caller in Chauncy Hendershot who is going into his first year as head coach. He wants to bring a faster and physical style of football to this younger team.

“We have a lot of new varsity experience so we’re really focusing one rep at a time, one day at a time and just building and growing in the scheme, but also in our comfort with our kids and their comfort in what we’re doing,” said Hendershot.

But Hendershot is going to lean on veteran’s leadership to help lead these newer faces.

“Hunter and Chase are a couple of our individuals that have some varsity experience and have played underneath the Friday night lights so we count on them to be leaders in this program,” explained Hendershot.

“Kind of show them the ropes and kind of give them what it’s like. At practice help them out if they have questions,” said Ruzicka.

“Just show them the ropes and show them how everything should work the Magi way,” said Burke.

Although a lot of things are new in the program, one thing remains the same — the Magicians want to make a run at state.

“We just have to really focus on one play at a time and one week at a time. Playing in the WDA, it’s going to be a physical battle every week so we just have to focus on our opponent and concentrate on getting better ourselves,” said Hendershot.

“We’re going to have to be mentally focused, take all of our reps very seriously and then practice hard and work hard every day,” said Ruzicka.

“Make it all the way and if we all work hard together we can do it,” said Burke.

The Magicians open up their season on the road against Mandan on Aug. 28.