HS Football: Mandan in the postseason for second straight season

Mandan is back in the postseason for the second straight season. Also, for the second straight year, they will see a familiar foe in the first round: Fargo Davies.

Last year, they faced Davies and lost 42-6 in the quarterfinals. Back on Sept. 6 at Mandan, Davies defeated the Braves 36-26 in a game that Mandan got off to a really slow start.

The Braves feel they are a much-improved team from Week 2. They hope to accomplish another milestone for this senior class: a playoff win.

“It would mean a lot,” senior wideout Elijah Klein said.

“It’s all of our senior years. We have a big senior class. I’m sure to all of us it would be amazing things. We’ll be able to learn from that game. Hopefully, build from it. We’ve grown so much since that second game of the season. Now, we are a way better team.”

Mandan and Fargo Davies face off Friday at 7 p.m.