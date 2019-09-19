HS Football: Mandan ready for defending Class AAA champs

Arguably, the Mandan Braves football team has had one of the toughest schedules in the state to start the season.

Mandan defeated West Fargo to open the season. Then the Braves hosted the current No. 4 team in the state Fargo Davies, which resulted in a 36-26 loss.

Last week, Mandan topped Minot on the road — which is always a tough spot to play.

This week, they host the defending Class AAA state champions — Bismarck High — but the Braves are not worried.

“Just coming together,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Zach Condon said. “Showing what we are working for. Trying to get to the playoffs again. Hopefully a state championship or State. It’s been like 70 years I think.”

That was a really good answer. The last Mandan state title was 1948, so this marks 70 years.

