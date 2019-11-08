HS Football: Mandan seeks first Dakota Bowl berth

Tomorrow, the Mandan football team has a second chance to defeat the Century Patriots, but the stakes are a little higher.

A win tomorrow for the Braves will send them to Fargo to play for the state championship. In the first matchup, Mandan scored first, but then Century scored the next 37 points in a 37-15 victory. Since then one of their top focuses has been ball security.

“It’s been a pretty big priority actually after that game,” Duttenhefer said.

“We’ve really been focused on ball security. Running backs have really become hard nose with it.”

“We have a really good feel for what we are going to be good at it and that adjustments we can make,” Sheldon said.

“I think it’s an internal thing. We know that we can play better football than we did the first time around.”

Century-Mandan kicks off at 7 p.m. at the bowl.