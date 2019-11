The first round of the Class AAA state playoffs were full of drama.

Bismarck, who came in as the No. 2 seed out of the West, but West Fargo upended their season with a 40-21 loss.

Century was able to get past Fargo Davies, 23-7.

Out in Fargo, Mandan came from behind to shock Fargo Davies. Mandan picked up the victory, 23-19.

Also in West Fargo, Sheyenne got past Minot, 42-7.